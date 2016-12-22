Award-Winning Architecture: AIA Atlanta honors architects for home designs

AIA Atlanta, the Atlanta chapter of the American Institute of Architects has handed out its 2016 Residential Design Awards.

Projects are judged based on their individual merits with respect to innovative materiality, sustainability and efficiency, creative response to the context, and responsiveness to changing political challenges.

To be considered all projects must have been the work of a Registered Architect who lives in the state of Georgia. The competition is open to projects of any size and location, but must have been completed between January 2013 and October 2016.

David Southerland, Executive Director of AIA Atlanta and AIA Georgia, said, “Atlanta has become a magnet for great design – attracting talented designers from around the state to do work here, and exporting our best architects to do great work around the country. This year’s Residential Design Awards really captures the amazing impact that our design community is having in so many places. The RDA Awards will continue to recognize and capture the very best of the work of the design genius of this great city.”

Honor Award

Seventh Midtown – Atlanta

Lord Aeck Sargent | Multifamily

A boutique high-rise on a prominent corner on Peachtree in Midtown, the project incorporates a deep rich hued material palette and a textured brick to provide an intimate sense of scale to the streetscape. The project utilized an efficient floor plan without limiting the feeling of spaciousness.

Honor Award

367 Evans Creek – Scaly Mountain, NC

Michael Neiswander, AIA | Single Family (Non-Traditional Design)

The 1,000-square-foot modern retreat extends out from the sloping site and creates an engaging relationship with the bordering Nantahala National Forest. Inspired by Japanese bungalow houses the home blurs the space between interior and exterior while embracing the landscape and capitalizing on the adjacent mountain views.

Honor Award

Yonson Residence – Milton

Brightwater Homes | Single Family (Traditional Design)

A bright modern farmhouse in the pastoral town of Milton, Ga, the 4,652-square-foot residence’s varied material palette provides an established feeling that respects the traditional vernacular. The collaborative design- build process resulted in a home that honors the owner’s aesthetic and the architectural traditions of the idyllic setting.

Honor Award

Lapitz Residence – Savannah

LS3P inc | Renovations (Under 2,000-square-feet)

One of the most photographed homes in Savannah’s downtown historic district, built in 1885 this home was restored to its original historic character. Extensive renovation captured the original architectural intent of the home as well as restored its structural integrity and accommodated modern day needs.

This year’s jury included Joel Barkley, co-founder of renowned New York-based architecture firm Ike Kligerman Barkley; AIA North Carolina President-elect Erin Sterling Lewis, AIA of Insitu Design; and AIA Honor Award recipient Christopher Rose, AIA.