Update: Attorney who shot wife gets bond, ankle monitor

The Atlanta attorney arrested in the shooting death of his wife made his first court appearance this morning on involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct charges.

A Fulton County judge issued a $200,000 bond for Tex McIver and will have to wear an ankle monitor, according to a report from CBS46. McIver also surrendered his passport.

McIver turned himself in on Wednesday after warrants were issued for his arrest.

Diane McIver, 63, the president of U.S. Enterprises Inc., died at Emory University Hospital after being shot in the back. Tex McIver told police he fell asleep with a gun on his lap while riding in the back seat of their SUV and accidentally shot his wife. He also told police he felt unsafe in the neighborhoods they were driving through after the SUV, being driven by Diane McIver’s best friends, exited the interstate in heavy traffic.

