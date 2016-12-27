Atlanta Community Food Bank gets $100K donation from Enterprise

The Atlanta Community Food Bank has received $100,000 from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation to address food insecurity in metro Atlanta and North Georgia. The donation is part of a program – called Fill Your Tank – that celebrates Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s 60th anniversary by providing $60 million over six years to fight hunger around the globe. The Fill Your Tank program donations made locally are determined by local Enterprise operations.

Beyond donations, Enterprise Rent-A-Car is supporting the Fill Your Tank program with a hunger awareness and local engagement campaign.

In presenting the donation, Dan Miller, Vice President/General Manager in Atlanta, said, “Enterprise Rent-A-Car is woven into the fabric of the Atlanta community and food insecurity is an issue for our community. This donation to Atlanta Community Food Bank will support those in our area who need a little help to reach to their full potential.”

“We are extremely grateful for our partnership with the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation. Their generous donation this holiday season means more of our clients, including working families, children and seniors, will have healthy meals on the table each day. The Foundation’s culture of giving back to the community means fewer Georgians are hungry today,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.