APD urges safety during New Year’s weekend events

The Atlanta Police Department is encouraging safety and precautions for the busy New Year’s holiday weekend, where thousands are expected Downtown for the Peach Drop and Chick-fil-A Bowl Parade and football game at the Georgia Dome.

Visitors will see an increase in police presence in the Downtown, Midtown and surrounding areas. Safety zones will be established with officers visible at nearly every Downtown street corner and surrounding areas, according to a media statement from APD.

APD is encouraging people to take MARTA, cabs or rideshare services rather than drive. For those using their own vehicles, follow the Clean Car Campaign by removing all valuables including purses, cell phones, GPS navigation systems, laptops, tablet computers, firearms and other valuables from unattended vehicles. Also be sure to obey “No Parking” signs and rules. Violators will have their vehicles towed and impounded.

2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 31, at 9 a.m. This free event begins at the corner of Baker andPeachtree Streets, and will travel through Centennial Olympic Park and conclude at FanFest in the Georgia World Congress Center. The actual game between Alabama and Washington begins at 3 p.m.

APD is expecting more than 175,000 people at what is likely the final Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta to ring in 2017. Street closures will begin at 4:30 p.m. and all the streets surrounding Underground Atlanta will be closed off and the parking decks will be emptied. At 5 p.m. the gates will open to the event, which will feature Collective Soul and NE-YO. No bags, backpacks larger than 11×17 will be allowed and visitors will be subject to search for weapons.

Other events happening Downtown include the Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons game tonight, Dec. 30, at Philips Arena and the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 4:25 p.m. at the Dome.