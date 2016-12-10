10 things to do in Atlanta for New Year’s weekend



Looking for something to do to ring in the New Year? Here’s a few suggestions:

Hold on to your holiday cheer at The World of Coca-Cola, where the festivities are still in full swing. New Year’s weekend is your last chance to experience the attraction’s holiday celebration that features special seasonal exhibits, larger-than-life decorations and samples of limited-time Gingerbread Coke and Chocolate Cherry Coke. You can get a sneak peek of the attraction-turned-winter-wonderland here. Ring in the New Year in style at Ponce City Market’s Roaring Rooftop Bash. This extravagant black tie event will feature unlimited bubbly, unbeatable skyline views and not one but two dancefloors. Guests will also enjoy performances by aerialists, burlesque dancers, acrobats and more. If you’re visiting for the big game, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Fan Night at the Georgia Aquarium is an event just for you. From 4 – 8 p.m. on Dec. 30, guests can experience all that the aquarium has to offer at a discounted rate of $26.95 per person. Each team’s cheerleaders and mascots will also be in attendance, and a band pep rally is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to arrive early. The Children’s Museum of Atlanta will host its New Year’s Bubble Bash twice this year with countdowns at noon and 4 p.m. on Dec. 31. This New Year’s party for kids will include bubble-wrap fireworks, a dance party and some new surprises. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets early for this popular event. Presented by Coca-Cola, the Centennial Olympic Park Ice Rink and the Holiday in Lights display is at the center of the downtown holiday action. The 21-acre park is sparkling with festive lights and is home to Downtown Atlanta’s only ice skating rink. New Year’s weekend is the perfect time to take a long stroll or a spin. Whether you’re rolling with the Tide or howling for the Huskies, you can cheer on your team at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Parade, which is considered the official kickoff for game day. This football-festive event will begin at the corner of Baker and Peachtree Street and end at FanFest in the Georgia World Congress Center. At night, don’t miss the 13th Annual Downtown Countdown and Official New Year’s Eve Party of the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Attendees can root for their team and kick off the New Year all in one place at this all-inclusive event. Find more information and purchase tickets here. You can’t call yourself a true football fan until you’ve visited the College Football Hall of Fame and Chick-fil-A Fan Experience. From Dec. 29 through Jan. 1, the attraction will host Fan Days, allowing guests to go back in time in the Hall of Fame, test out their football skills in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl SkillZone, or take a picture with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl trophy, all at a discounted rate of $16.99. Since 1989, the Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta has been the biggest New Year’s Eve celebration of the Southeast – and this year is the site’s last time hosting. Family and friends can enjoy food, fun and entertainment from NE-YO and Collective Soul while watching the 800-pound peach descend as 2016 draws to an end. For another kid-friendly countdown that complies with bedtime, take your family to Stone Mountain Park’s Kids’ Early New Year’s Eve Celebration. With more than two million lights, seasonal activities and a 9 p.m. countdown and snowfall, this event is a true family-favorite. Plus, Snow Mountain will be open all weekend. Who says it doesn’t snow it Atlanta? Light up your New Year’s weekend at the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s sixth annual Garden Lights, Holiday Nights, now through Jan. 7. In addition to the traditional light exhibits, the Garden has two brand new displays this year. As part of the holiday favorite, kids can enjoy the Holiday Model Train Show, which features miniature trains that travel throughout the garden.