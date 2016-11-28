“Save the Atlanta Constitution” building campaign begins

Posted on November 28, 2016

15109499_1600296926944864_3599804381514221014_nThe historic Art Moderne building in south Downtown that was once home to The Atlanta Constitution newspaper is under threat of demolition after a revision in the city’s request for proposals to develop the site on Alabama Street.

A Facebook page launched by preservationists and concerned residents says that Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development art,  said the original Request for Proposals (RFP) for the redevelopment of the circa-1947 building was to “restore and/or adaptively reuse the Atlanta Constitution Building and preserve its historic assets.”

However, just before the Thanksgiving holiday, the RFP was revised to delete this objective and a new scenario has been added to “demolish the existing improvements and develop a new building (or buildings) for commercial or residential use based on the highest and best use determined by the respondent.”

The city has yet to comment on the change in the RFP.

The Atlanta Constitution was the city’s morning daily newspaper before it was purchased by James Cox, who already owned the evening paper, The Atlanta Journal.

2 Responses to “Save the Atlanta Constitution” building campaign begins

  1. AtlantaNativeFor61 years

    November 29, 2016 at 10:33 am

    Please allow this building die. I’m sure there are old photos that shows the building in its better days, if that would help your fix. One or five years of decay can be recovered. But over 50 years of decay is not recoverable. Be realistic.

  2. Jim

    December 20, 2016 at 3:48 pm

    Your comment is based on ignorance of the facts and precedent.

