“Save the Atlanta Constitution” building campaign begins

The historic Art Moderne building in south Downtown that was once home to The Atlanta Constitution newspaper is under threat of demolition after a revision in the city’s request for proposals to develop the site on Alabama Street.

A Facebook page launched by preservationists and concerned residents says that Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development art, said the original Request for Proposals (RFP) for the redevelopment of the circa-1947 building was to “restore and/or adaptively reuse the Atlanta Constitution Building and preserve its historic assets.”

However, just before the Thanksgiving holiday, the RFP was revised to delete this objective and a new scenario has been added to “demolish the existing improvements and develop a new building (or buildings) for commercial or residential use based on the highest and best use determined by the respondent.”

The city has yet to comment on the change in the RFP.

The Atlanta Constitution was the city’s morning daily newspaper before it was purchased by James Cox, who already owned the evening paper, The Atlanta Journal.